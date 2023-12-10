Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5,187.92

Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,187.92 ($65.53) and traded as high as GBX 5,472.20 ($69.12). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 5,410 ($68.33), with a volume of 1,073 shares changing hands.

Goodwin Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,193.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,842.98. The firm has a market cap of £406.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,613.53 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin sold 2,233,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,115 ($64.61), for a total value of £114,234,778.35 ($144,290,486.74). 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

