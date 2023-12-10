Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.31

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.31 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 128.31 ($1.62). Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.62), with a volume of 143,374 shares.

Montanaro European Smaller Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of £242.47 million, a PE ratio of -1,066.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Montanaro European Smaller Company Profile

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

