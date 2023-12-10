abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $193.99

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.99 ($2.45) and traded as high as GBX 196.33 ($2.48). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.46), with a volume of 184,740 shares traded.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 193.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.59. The company has a market capitalization of £327.44 million, a PE ratio of -19,500.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Get abrdn Asian Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Asian Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is -110,000.00%.

Insider Activity at abrdn Asian Income Fund

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

In other news, insider Mark Florance purchased 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £501.96 ($634.03). 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.