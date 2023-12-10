AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.91

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and traded as high as $7.27. AGC shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 997 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AGC in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AGC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.66.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. AGC had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.08%.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

Featured Stories

