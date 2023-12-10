Caxton Corp Has $2.61 Million Position in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Caxton Corp reduced its holdings in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,190 shares during the quarter. Rezolute accounts for 7.5% of Caxton Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Rezolute were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter worth $69,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rezolute by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RZLT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 9,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.84. Rezolute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RZLT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

