Centersquare Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 14.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 523,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.24%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

