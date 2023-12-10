Caxton Corp Sells 46,599 Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Caxton Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,599 shares during the period. Elevation Oncology makes up approximately 0.1% of Caxton Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Caxton Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Elevation Oncology worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELEV shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Shares of ELEV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 96,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,710. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

