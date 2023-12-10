BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,247 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up about 4.1% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.66% of BWX Technologies worth $108,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $266,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

BWXT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.24. 402,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,581. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.82. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

