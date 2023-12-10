Caspian Capital LP Decreases Position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Caspian Capital LP cut its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,591,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,611 shares during the period. FTAI Infrastructure makes up 12.1% of Caspian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Caspian Capital LP’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.78. 479,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $3.80.

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 35.29% and a negative net margin of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $80.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -6.25%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

