Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) is Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s 5th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,880 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up 3.8% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.20% of Lithia Motors worth $100,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $53,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.09. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.