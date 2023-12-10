EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Cat Rock Capital Management LP

Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,646 shares during the period. EngageSmart makes up approximately 4.1% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cat Rock Capital Management LP owned about 0.93% of EngageSmart worth $29,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 979,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after buying an additional 71,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

In other news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $731,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,370.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,370.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $67,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,713 shares in the company, valued at $605,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $922,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

EngageSmart stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 429,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 152.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. EngageSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESMT shares. TheStreet upgraded EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

