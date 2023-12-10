Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,994 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after buying an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,927,000 after buying an additional 1,122,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after buying an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.11. 331,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $248.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.15 and its 200 day moving average is $225.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

