Cat Rock Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cat Rock Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,316 shares of company stock valued at $75,449,768 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TDG traded up $10.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $983.92. The stock had a trading volume of 144,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,772. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $902.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $874.75. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $599.42 and a twelve month high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.