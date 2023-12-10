Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 14,622 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. 1,141,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,243. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

