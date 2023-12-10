Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 1,492,006 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,492,006 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of APLE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

