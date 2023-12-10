Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

EPRT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. 1,103,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,411. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.