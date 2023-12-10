Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stake Decreased by Cat Rock Capital Management LP

Cat Rock Capital Management LP lessened its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242,006 shares during the quarter. Docebo accounts for 15.8% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cat Rock Capital Management LP owned about 8.99% of Docebo worth $114,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Docebo by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Docebo by 65,500.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 101,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,155.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.03 million. Docebo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

