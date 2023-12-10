Centersquare Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,146,500 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,262. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

SRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

