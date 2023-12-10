Cat Rock Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,513,821 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,513,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,586,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 7.3% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 20.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 397,185 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 842.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 312,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 279,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 6,029,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,066. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 189.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.