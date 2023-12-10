Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 3.4%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 143,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 306,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

About Ascot Resources

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$236.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.95.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.