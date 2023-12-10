Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Shares Down 25.9%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) shares fell 25.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Sasol Stock Down 25.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

