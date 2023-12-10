Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 741,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
