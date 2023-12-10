AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 4,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

AXS Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61.

Get AXS Cannabis ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in AXS Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in AXS Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AXS Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AXS Cannabis ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,472 shares in the last quarter.

About AXS Cannabis ETF

The Cannabis ETF (THCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the AXS Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of legal cannabis companies selected and weighted by market capitalization. The fund primarily holds North American companies but may also invest in other countries. THCX was launched on Jul 9, 2019 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.