The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Shares Up 3%

Shares of The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07). 1,750,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 998,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

The Ince Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £18.90 million, a P/E ratio of 257.50 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32.

About The Ince Group

The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

Featured Stories

