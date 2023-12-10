Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). 550,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 474,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

Phoenix Copper Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of £30.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

