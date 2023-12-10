Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 108,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,795,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 291.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

