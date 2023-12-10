Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 235,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 64,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.14). Research analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Adial Pharmaceuticals
About Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
