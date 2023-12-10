Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 235,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 64,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.14). Research analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adial Pharmaceuticals

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131,287 shares during the last quarter.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

