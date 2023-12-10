Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Up 6.6%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.49). Approximately 8,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 177,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.10 ($0.46).

The company has a market capitalization of £139.10 million, a PE ratio of -427.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.23.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

