Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Shares Up 11.7%

Shares of Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report) shot up 11.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 293,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 74,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

