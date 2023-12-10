Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading Down 0.2%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.54 and last traded at $39.73. Approximately 24,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 28,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $186.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

