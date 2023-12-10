Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading 2.4% Higher

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 203,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 193,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Trigon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$43.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

