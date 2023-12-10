Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Sunora Foods Inc. (CVE:SNF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 123,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 30,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Sunora Foods Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$6.68 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00.

About Sunora Foods

Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

