Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Up 1.1%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.84. 169,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Wrap Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $105.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

