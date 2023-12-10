Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Shares Up 1.9%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. 67,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 17,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Entrée Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $179.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

