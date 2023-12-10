Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.25 and last traded at $71.25. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.
Direxion High Growth ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion High Growth ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion High Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion High Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.