Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.59. 2,479,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,128,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.
Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71.
Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile
crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”?) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.