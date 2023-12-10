Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Trading Down 4%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 25,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 433,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.65.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.66. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,323,000. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

