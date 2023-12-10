Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

VIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

