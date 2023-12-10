CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 250,942 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 178,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.33 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

