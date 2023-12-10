HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Trading Down 0.1%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

