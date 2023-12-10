CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,910 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 4.2% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $142,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,675,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 15,756,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,517,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

