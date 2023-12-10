Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Has $211.74 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,959 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for about 6.2% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Republic Services worth $211,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $161.79. 864,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.33.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

