Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Raised by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 2.8% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of AON worth $95,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,426,000 after acquiring an additional 210,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AON by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,723,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after buying an additional 523,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.64.

NYSE AON traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.10. The company had a trading volume of 978,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.85. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

