Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,104 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 1.5% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $52,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565,588 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. 4,935,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546,591. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

