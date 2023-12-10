Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Raises Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1,248.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 1.4% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AutoZone worth $47,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.5 %

AZO traded down $12.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,620.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,601. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,587.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,520.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

