Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Has $22.91 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 0.7% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $22,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $945.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,765. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $1,005.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $946.54 and its 200-day moving average is $938.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

