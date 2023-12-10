Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Sells 236,647 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 236,647 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.8% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 299,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 17,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,508,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Union Pacific by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 849,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $173,732,000 after purchasing an additional 73,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $229.77. 2,544,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

