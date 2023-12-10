Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Murphy USA accounts for 0.9% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned 0.46% of Murphy USA worth $30,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Murphy USA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE:MUSA traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.06. The stock had a trading volume of 195,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,829. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $382.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

