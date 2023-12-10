Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 244,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $228.85. 2,740,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,501. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $229.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.44. The company has a market cap of $322.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

