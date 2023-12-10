Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 333,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,650,000. International Business Machines comprises about 1.3% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $162.79.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

